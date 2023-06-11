683 Capital Management LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of PROG worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PROG by 68.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 308,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

