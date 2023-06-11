Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an accumulate rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

