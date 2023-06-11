Achain Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $149,568.89 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009860 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002780 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002709 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003016 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Achain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
