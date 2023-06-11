Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $810.13 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Algorand has a market cap of $810.13 million and $32.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00032410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,636,837,408 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,367,391 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

