Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

