Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ERH opened at $10.27 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.