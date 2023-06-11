Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ERH opened at $10.27 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

