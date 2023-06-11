Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

Alpha Services and Trading Up 8.8 %

ALBKY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

Featured Stories

