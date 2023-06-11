Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

