Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.83. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 408,536 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

