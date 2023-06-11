Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.16 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

