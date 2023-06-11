American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 3rd

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.10.
American Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
American Bank Company Profile
