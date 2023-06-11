American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
