American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $88.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American States Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

