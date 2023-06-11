American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Head to Head Contrast

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Tower alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 12.85% 11.65% 2.07% PotlatchDeltic 15.82% 8.87% 5.68%

Risk and Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

89.7% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower pays out 208.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and PotlatchDeltic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.71 billion 8.15 $1.77 billion $3.00 62.43 PotlatchDeltic $1.18 billion 3.26 $333.90 million $2.61 18.41

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Tower and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 13 0 2.93 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 3 1 2.83

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $254.56, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $55.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Summary

American Tower beats PotlatchDeltic on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.