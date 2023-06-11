Amundi Buys 327,350 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amundi grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,350 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.42% of NextEra Energy worth $702,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

