Amundi Buys 512,157 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,304,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,157 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.57% of Charles Schwab worth $859,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,974,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,356,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

