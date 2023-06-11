Amundi Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.67% of Danaher worth $1,321,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $5,522,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Danaher by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,887,000 after purchasing an additional 588,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $235.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

