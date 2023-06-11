Amundi Has $592.46 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amundi lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 317,631 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.24% of Amphenol worth $592,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. American Trust grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

