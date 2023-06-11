Amundi Has $735.73 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,124 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.62% of S&P Global worth $735,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

SPGI stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

