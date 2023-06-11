Amundi Purchases 997,983 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amundi grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,983 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amundi’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $968,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

