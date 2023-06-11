Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $30.67

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

FYBR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.