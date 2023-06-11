Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $7.93 million and $452,100.81 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00044952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

