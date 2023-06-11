Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises 2.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Aramark worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 723,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 292,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $7,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aramark by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,789,000 after acquiring an additional 683,967 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Aramark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

ARMK traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $40.30. 3,793,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

