Argus Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

