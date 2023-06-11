Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
