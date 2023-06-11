Astrafer Tops 24-Hour Volume of $146,126.21 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $119.23 million and approximately $146,126.21 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astrafer

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.7690471 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $132,799.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

