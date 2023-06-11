Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 11.2 %
NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.64. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.