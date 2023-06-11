Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.64. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

