Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Bank of America

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $1,744,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

