Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $219.82 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002893 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006823 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,930,856,570,675,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,932,588,368,095,008 with 152,133,552,025,386,048 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,904,993.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

