Bancor (BNT) One Day Volume Tops $1.77 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $56.26 million and $1.77 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bancor has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,378,333 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 156,378,376.19989663 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.36122211 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $3,340,021.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

