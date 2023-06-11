Bank of America Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. 2,647,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

