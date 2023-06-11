Bank of America Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $200.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABC. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.0 %

ABC stock opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 76.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

