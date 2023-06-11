Bank of America Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,644. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.