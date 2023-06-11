Bank of America Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.96.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

STX stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

