Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.