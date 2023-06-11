BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BILL by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BILL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $115.26 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,480 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

