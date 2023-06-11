Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,622 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.92.

Insider Activity

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB remained flat at $308.88 during midday trading on Friday. 8,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,196. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

