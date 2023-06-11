Bitcicoin (BITCI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $32.17 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,654,450,322 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

