Bitcoin Price Reaches $25,763.33 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $499.78 billion and approximately $19.45 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $25,763.33 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00398985 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00103870 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018940 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,398,793 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.