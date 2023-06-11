Bitcoin Price Reaches $25,763.33 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $499.78 billion and approximately $19.45 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $25,763.33 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00398985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00103870 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,398,793 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

