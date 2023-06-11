Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Critical Survey

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $362.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 10.07 $159.11 million $7.90 45.09

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

