Blur Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $27.34 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $27.34 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 492,942,103.50076103 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.32822749 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $45,176,935.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

