Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.