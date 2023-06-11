BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

