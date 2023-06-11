Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) is Conversant Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Conversant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Bridge Investment Group accounts for 3.8% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,849,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,331,000 after buying an additional 304,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRDG opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $348.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

