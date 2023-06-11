Brokerages Set Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Target Price at $505.50

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBERY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Geberit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $53.96 on Friday. Geberit has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

Geberit Increases Dividend

About Geberit

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8352 per share. This is a positive change from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

