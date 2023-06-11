Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target at $60.17

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

