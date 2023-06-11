Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Target Price at $260.00

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

KHNGY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.92. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Equities analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.9891 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

