Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 302.14

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 316.43 ($3.93).
A number of analysts recently commented on SSPG shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday.
In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). In other news, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). Also, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). Insiders acquired 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
