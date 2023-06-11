Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BN opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

