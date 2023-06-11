BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$139.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at C$100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a one year low of C$76.72 and a one year high of C$120.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.0499287 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

